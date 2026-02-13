Bangladesh elections 2026: Tarique Rahman-led BNP wins majority in polls

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman , is set for a sweeping victory in Bangladesh’s general elections. The official counting is still underway. The vote was held to elect a new government that will replace the interim administration formed after the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024.

According to a report by Dhaka Tribune, early counting on Friday morning showed the BNP leading in 151 constituencies. Initial trends also indicated that Jamaat-e-Islami could emerge as the main opposition, with about 43 seats.

Rahman, the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, formally became BNP chairperson on January 9 after her death.

In a post on X, BNP's media cell claimed victory, saying, "The Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP is set to form the government after victory in the majority of seats." Voting also took place alongside a nationwide referendum on an 84-point reform plan known as the July National Charter. PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Rahman after the BNP’s strong showing in the elections. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "I convey my warm congratulations to Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership."

"India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals," he said. First election after political upheaval Bangladesh voted on Thursday after months of political uncertainty. The election aimed to form a new parliament and replace the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, which took charge after the collapse of the Awami League government in August 2024. This was the country’s first national vote since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced out of power. She fled Bangladesh on August 5, 2024 and has been living in India since then. Earlier, a Bangladeshi court had declared her a fugitive.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh heads to polls on Feb 12: Why the outcome matters for India The referendum held alongside the elections focused on the July National Charter, a wide-ranging reform plan covering constitutional, electoral and administrative changes. Strained India-Bangladesh ties Relations between India and Bangladesh have remained tense since the Awami League government was toppled. Concerns grew over reported violence against minorities, especially the Hindu community. India responded by restricting tourist visas for Bangladeshi citizens and withdrawing families of its diplomats from Dhaka due to security concerns. It also ended a transshipment facility that allowed Bangladeshi export goods to pass through Indian routes.

ALSO READ: US-Bangladesh pact to put India's textile, cotton exports in a spot Recent incidents of violence, including the killing of political activists and attacks on minority communities, have further added to tensions. Bangladesh polls: Main contenders in the election Bangladesh’s political landscape changed sharply after Hasina’s exit. Her party, the Awami League, was banned by the interim administration and did not contest the elections. The main contest narrowed to the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami. Rahman led the BNP campaign after returning from long-term exile in London. He had spent years abroad while facing multiple cases during Hasina’s rule, all of which were later dropped.