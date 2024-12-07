Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Grand jirga brokers 'indefinite ceasefire' in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Grand jirga brokers 'indefinite ceasefire' in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Key decisions were also made during the talks to ensure sustainable peace in Kurram

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan
After extensive discussions, the warring sides in Kurram district have agreed to an indefinite ceasefire. (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

After extensive discussions, the warring sides in Kurram district have agreed to an indefinite ceasefire, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government announced on Friday.

This breakthrough follows a series of meetings led by a grand jirga, which visited the troubled region to mediate between the conflicting parties. The jirga, through both individual and collective sessions, facilitated hours-long deliberations, ultimately securing a ceasefire to bring much-needed calm to the area, Dawn reported.

Key decisions were also made during the talks to ensure sustainable peace in Kurram. The jirga proposed measures aimed at creating long-term stability, focusing on de-escalation and dialogue between the opposing groups.

As tensions have been escalating since November 21, when a convoy heading to Peshawar was ambushed, the agreement comes as a critical step toward reducing violence in the region. At least 40 people were killed in that ambush, and ongoing clashes have since pushed the death toll above 100, reported Dawn.

Barrister Mohammad Saif, the KP chief minister's aide, confirmed that the grand jirga had met with approximately 100 individuals from both sides in their efforts to broker peace.

Saif highlighted that the jirga had also addressed the issue of the trenches in the area, with an agreement that they would remain empty until a final decision was reached. This decision is viewed as an important confidence-building measure aimed at further reducing tensions.

Both sides involved in the conflict acknowledged that violence would not lead to a resolution, emphasising the need for patience and trust in the peace process. They agreed that, while a durable solution would take time, both sides were committed to working with the jirga for the future of the region, Dawn reported.

As part of the peace agreement, they pledged to return to their areas only when a lasting peace had been firmly established, ensuring a brighter future for the generations to come.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India lodges protest with Pak on objectionable remarks against Bhagat Singh

Saudi Arabia extends $3 billion loan to Pakistan for another year

China remains Pak's top bilateral creditor, share drops to 22%: World Bank

Pakistan govt to implement steps to stop terrorists from using social media

After days of clashes, ceasefire reached in Pakistan's Kurram region

Topics :Pakistan violencetension

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story