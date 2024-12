Trump travels to Paris for Notre Dame Cathedral's reopening, to meet Macron

Donald Trump is off on his first international trip as president-elect, ready to join world leaders and dignitaries in Paris for a Saturday celebration of the renovation of Notre Dame Cathedral after a devastating fire in 2019.

Trump wrote when he accepted the invitation earlier this week that French President Emmanuel Macron had done "a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all! Macron, who has had an up-and-down relationship with Trump, has made a point of cultivating a relationship with the president-elect since he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris last month. But his office nonetheless played down the significance of the invitation, saying that other politicians who do not currently hold office had been invited as well.

Trump was invited as president-elect of a friendly nation, Macron's office said, adding, This is in no way exceptional, we've done it before." President Joe Biden was invited as well but will not attend. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cited a scheduling conflict and said the US would instead be represented by first lady Jill Biden.

Trump and the US first lady last encountered one another shortly after the election, when he visited the White House for the traditional meeting between outgoing and incoming presidents.

Trump's visit to France comes as Macron and other European leaders are trying to cultivate the president-elect's favor and persuade him to maintain support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia's three-year invasion.

Ahead of the Notre Dame event, Macron will be meeting with Trump and then separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the French president's office said.

Relations between France and the US during Trump's first term began warmly enough but grew increasingly strained over time.

Macron was the guest of honor at Trump's first state dinner, and Trump traveled to France several times. But the relationship suffered after Macron criticized Trump for questioning the need for NATO and raising doubts about America's commitment to the mutual-defense pact.

On the campaign trail this year, Trump often mocked Macron, imitating his accent and threatening to impose steep tariffs on wine and champagne bottles shipped to the US if France tried to tax American companies.

But Macron was one of the first global leaders to congratulate Trump last month after the election.

Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump, Macron posted on X early on the morning after the election. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.

Trump was president in 2019 when a massive fire engulfed Notre Dame, collapsing its spire and threatening to destroy one of the world's greatest architectural treasures, known for its mesmerizing stained glass.

So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, he wrote on what was then Twitter, offering his advice to the city.

Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly! he wrote.

French officials appeared to respond shortly after, noting that All means were being used to extinguish the flames, except for water-bombing aircrafts which, if used, could lead to the collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral.

Last weekend, Trump announced that he intends to nominate real estate developer Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to serve as ambassador to France.