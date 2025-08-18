'Great honour' to host European leaders: Trump ahead of Ukraine meeting

US President Donald Trump on Monday foreshadowed his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and top European officials at the White House over Russia's war in Ukraine, posting online: "Let's see what the results will be."

"A big day at the White House. We have never had so many European Leaders here at one time. A great honor for America!!" he wrote.

Trump is scheduled to first meet with Zelenskiy and then the leaders of Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Finland, the European Union and NATO, days after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

US Vice President JD Vance, who attended Trump's meeting with Zelenskiy in February that ended in a remarkable clash, will also participate in today's talks, a source briefed on the matter said.