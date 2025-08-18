Zelenskyy-Trump White House talks: What to know about Ukraine peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday in a high-stakes round of talks over Ukraine’s future. The meeting comes just days after Trump signalled support for Russia’s proposal of a peace treaty requiring Kyiv to surrender Crimea and parts of Donbas.

The session will also include key European leaders, keen to ensure they are not sidelined as negotiations progress.

Here's everything you need to know about the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, as well as where Russia-Ukraine talks stand.

When and where will Zelenskyy and Trump meet?

According to the White House schedule, the US–Ukraine talks will be held in Washington on Monday, 18 August.

1:00 pm (10:30 pm IST) : Trump greets Zelenskyy at the White House.

: Trump greets Zelenskyy at the White House. 1:15 pm : Bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

: Bilateral meeting in the Oval Office. 2:15 pm (11:45 pm IST) : Trump welcomes European leaders in the State Dining Room.

: Trump welcomes European leaders in the State Dining Room. 3:00 pm (12:30 am IST, August 19): Multilateral meeting with European leaders in the East Room. ALSO READ | Ahead of Zelenskyy meet, Trump rules out Crimea return, Nato membership What does Ukraine want? Zelenskyy has consistently rejected any settlement that involves ceding territory, warning it would reward Russian aggression and invite future wars. No territorial concessions : Crimea, Donbas, and all occupied areas remain part of Ukraine.

: Crimea, Donbas, and all occupied areas remain part of Ukraine. Real security guarantees : Kyiv seeks binding US and European commitments — not vague promises like the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

: Kyiv seeks binding US and European commitments — not vague promises like the 1994 Budapest Memorandum. Humanitarian priorities : Release of prisoners of war and abducted children, and an end to Russian strikes.

: Release of prisoners of war and abducted children, and an end to Russian strikes. Pressure on Russia: Stronger sanctions if Moscow refuses honest negotiations. “Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X ahead of his meeting with Trump.

What does Russia want? Russia has insisted on Ukraine’s formal renunciation of Nato membership and neutrality. The country has also demanded international recognition of its annexations, including Crimea. The Alaska meeting: Trump and Putin On Friday, Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin at a US military base in Alaska. Trump accepted Putin’s demand to bypass a ceasefire and move directly to a peace treaty. The proposal would require Ukraine to relinquish Donbas — including areas not currently under Russian control — in exchange for a ceasefire and a written pledge from Moscow not to attack Ukraine or Europe again.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to… No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!” ALSO READ | Trump-Putin Alaska meet: When spectacle meets discipline in brand politics The US president hosted Putin with what American media described as a “red-carpet welcome,” despite sanctions on the Russian leader. Ukraine's reaction to Trump-Putin talks According to a report by The New York Times, Ukrainian officials noted one opening: Trump floated the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a peace settlement. Under this approach, Western allies, including, for the first time, the United States, would commit to defending Ukraine against future Russian aggression.

This proposal was reportedly conveyed to Zelensky in a Saturday phone call with Trump, giving Kyiv a potential safeguard even if territorial concessions are forced onto the table. Europe’s reaction European leaders expressed unease about Trump’s concessions to Putin but stressed that the worst-case scenario had been avoided. Trump did not restrict European military aid to Kyiv, nor did he finalise any land transfers to Russia. However, since taking office in January, Trump has frequently changed course on Ukraine after speaking with Putin. This has fueled uncertainty among Ukrainian and European leaders. European leaders to join Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Washington Several top European officials plan to join Zelensky at the White House meeting. Expected attendees include: