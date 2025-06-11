'World needs angry young women': Greta Thunberg's clapback at Donald Trump

"Anger management — I think she has to go to an anger management class. That’s my primary recommendation for her… Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg,” Trump said, responding to her claims that she and her team were "kidnapped" by Israeli forces.

Israel has denied the accusation, calling it baseless and insisting the activists were deported in accordance with international law.

Thunberg, who was deported and landed in Paris earlier this week, defended her stance and fired back at Trump’s comments.

“I think the world needs many more young angry women, to be honest,” she told reporters at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.

"Especially with everything going on right now. That's the thing we need the most of."

Earlier, speaking to reporters, she accused Israeli forces of violating international norms.