Trump believes Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg

Trump believes Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg

Speaking to journalists, Donald Trump described activist Greta Thunberg as 'a strange person.' Questioning the authenticity of her anger, Trump said Thunberg needs to go to an anger management class

US president says the 22-year-old climate activist should ‘go to an anger management class’

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump weighed in on climate activist Greta Thunberg’s claim that she was “kidnapped” by Israeli forces over the weekend, saying Israel “has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg.”
 
Trump was responding to a video message posted by Thunberg from aboard a civilian aid vessel bound for Gaza, which was intercepted by the Israeli military. The 22-year-old Swedish activist was participating in the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, a campaign aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip.
 

‘Angry young person’ 

Speaking at a press conference on Monday after a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump was asked whether Thunberg’s alleged detainment came up during their discussion.
 
 
“Well, she’s a strange person,” Trump said. “She’s a young, angry person. I don’t know if it’s real anger – it’s hard to believe actually. But I saw what happened. She’s certainly different. Anger management. I think she has to go to an anger management class. That’s my primary recommendation for her.”
 
 
This is not the first time Trump has publicly criticised Thunberg, whom he has previously mocked on social media for her climate activism.
 

Thunberg’s message from the sea 

In a pre-recorded video posted to social media, Greta Thunberg said the boat she was on had been “intercepted and kidnapped in international waters” by what she described as “Israeli occupational forces or forces that support Israel.”
 
“If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by Israeli occupational forces… I urge all my friends, family and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible,” she said. 
The vessel was reportedly part of the Freedom Flotilla, a group of civilian boats aiming to break Israel’s naval blockade and deliver essential aid to Gaza, which has been under a years-long humanitarian crisis. 

Israel confirms control of the vessel 

Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday that it had intercepted the aid boat. In a statement posted on X, it said the vessel was being redirected to an Israeli port and cited security reasons for the action.
 
“The ‘selfie yacht’ carrying Greta Thunberg and the other so-called ‘celebrities’ is continuing its journey toward an Israeli port,” the ministry said. “Upon arrival, arrangements will be made for their return to their respective home countries.”
 
Later, the ministry added that all passengers on board were being given medical check-ups to ensure their well-being.  
Topics : Donald Trump Greta Thunberg Israel-Palestine Gaza Gaza conflict BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

