Ground forces encircled southern Gaza city of Khan Younis: Israeli military

Territory's second largest city has seen heavy fighting in recent days, with dozens of Palestinians killed and wounded. Israeli officials said top Hamas leaders may be hiding in tunnels under city

Khan Younis is the hometown of Yehya Sinwar, Hamas' top leader in Gaza, whose whereabouts are unknown. The military announced the encirclement in a statement Tuesday | Photo: Reuters
AP Jerusalem

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 9:03 PM IST
The Israeli military says its forces have encircled the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The territory's second largest city has seen heavy fighting in recent days, with dozens of Palestinians killed and wounded. Israeli officials have said top Hamas leaders may be hiding in tunnels under the city.

Khan Younis is the hometown of Yehya Sinwar, Hamas' top leader in Gaza, whose whereabouts are unknown. The military announced the encirclement in a statement Tuesday.

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

