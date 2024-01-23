Ground forces encircled southern Gaza city of Khan Younis: Israeli military

The Israeli military says its forces have encircled the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The territory's second largest city has seen heavy fighting in recent days, with dozens of Palestinians killed and wounded. Israeli officials have said top Hamas leaders may be hiding in tunnels under the city.

Khan Younis is the hometown of Yehya Sinwar, Hamas' top leader in Gaza, whose whereabouts are unknown. The military announced the encirclement in a statement Tuesday.