Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 11:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US President Donald Trump dials PM Narendra Modi, greets him on birthday

US President Donald Trump dials PM Narendra Modi, greets him on birthday

In a social media post, Modi said like Trump, he is also "fully" committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to "new heights"

PM Modi

Trump's call to wish Modi on his birthday came a day before the prime minister's 75th birthday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greeted him on his 75th birthday, in a significant gesture seen as part of Washington's efforts to reset ties with New Delhi.

In a social media post, Modi said like Trump, he is also "fully" committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to "new heights".

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday," the prime minister said.

 

"Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights," he said.

 

"We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he added.

Trump's call to wish Modi on his birthday came a day before the prime minister's 75th birthday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India-US

Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 ends in Alaska, strengthens India-US ties

PM Modi

Denmark PM Frederiksen speaks to PM Modi; discusses trade, investment

Ishaq Dar, foreign minister of Pakistan

India refused third-party mediation during Op Sindoor, admits Pak FM Dar

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark

Danish PM Frederiksen backs early India-EU FTA in call with PM Modi

Rajnath Singh (Photo: X@rajnathsingh)

Rajnath says Sudarshan Chakra roadmap in works, suggests two-phase rollout

Topics : Donald Trump US President

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusWorld Ozone Day 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon