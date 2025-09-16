US President Donald Trump dials PM Narendra Modi, greets him on birthday

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greeted him on his 75th birthday, in a significant gesture seen as part of Washington's efforts to reset ties with New Delhi.
In a social media post, Modi said like Trump, he is also "fully" committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to "new heights".
"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday," the prime minister said.
Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2025
"We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he added.
Trump's call to wish Modi on his birthday came a day before the prime minister's 75th birthday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)