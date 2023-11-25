Home / World News / Hamas delays hostage release citing Israel's 'non-compliance' on deal terms

Hamas delays hostage release citing Israel's 'non-compliance' on deal terms

Israel had been anticipating the latest group of hostages would be freed in the evening, part of a four-day temporary cease-fire in which about 13 prisoners would be released daily

Bloomberg
About 240 hostages were taken on Oct. 7 when Hamas fighters attacked southern Israel. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Hamas will delay the release of the second group of hostages until Israel follows terms of their deal related to relief trucks in northern Gaza and certain “agreed-upon standards for releasing prisoners,“ the group said Saturday.
 
Earlier, a Hamas official shared a 14-item list of concerns including the alleged fatal shootings of two Gazans and reconnaissance aircraft flying over southern Gaza.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Israel had been anticipating the latest group of hostages would be freed in the evening, part of a four-day temporary cease-fire in which about 13 prisoners would be released daily.

Israel denied violating the agreement, the BBC reported quoting unnamed sources.

Hamas, designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union, on Friday set free 13 Israelis and some dual nationals, all of whom were women and minors. In turn, Israel released 39 prisoners, also all women and minors. In a side deal, Hamas also freed 10 Thais and one citizen of the Philippines.

About 240 hostages were taken on Oct. 7 when Hamas fighters attacked southern Israeli communities and army bases from Gaza. Israel said Hamas killed 1,200 people as well as taking the hostages.

Israel responded with a bombardment of the Gaza Strip, a densely packed enclave with about 2.3 million inhabitants. It also launched a ground offensive on the northern part of Gaza in late October. Almost 15,000 people have died in the enclave since the war began, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Russia accuses US of meddling in domestic affairs of poll-bound Bangladesh

Indian-origin student in coma after being assaulted in Australia: Report

42 jailed Palestinians, 14 hostages to be freed in Israel-Hamas second swap

Israeli ship targeted in suspected Iranian attack in Indian Ocean: Report

Massive fire in shopping mall in Pakistan kills 11, many feared trapped

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HamasIsrael-PalestineisraelGaza conflict

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story