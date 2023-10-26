Hamas hiding behind Palestinians: Biden at joint briefing with Albanese

Amid Israel's military response to the October 7 terror attacks, US President Joe Biden on Thursday said the terrorist group Hamas was hiding behind Palestinian civilians, stressing that they are despicable and cowardly.

Addressing a joint press briefing with Australian PM Anthony Albanese on Thursday, President' Biden condemned Hamas's attack on Israel and reaffirmed solidarity with its ally.

Biden added that Israel has the right and responsibility to respond to the slaughter of its people.

"We will ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself against these terrorists...We also have to remember that Hamas does not represent the vast majority of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip or anywhere else. Hamas is hiding behind Palestinian civilians and is despicable and, not surprisingly, cowardly as well," he said.

He also thanked the Israelis and Palestinians for supporting the US in its effort to provide food and other necessities to the innocent people in Gaza.

"I want to thank the Israelis and Palestinians...for working with the US to make sure that food, water and medical supplies are getting through to the innocent people in Gaza," Biden said.

The President added that the US was working around the clock to secure the release of the civilians held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"We're working around the clock together with our partners in the region to secure the release of hostages, including American citizens left behind and held by Hamas and the safe passage of foreign nationals out of Gaza. Not just Americans, but Australians and a whole range of people," he added.

Meanwhile, condemning the Hamas attacks on Israel, Australian PM Albanese said, "We grieve for the loss of every innocent life, whether that be Israeli or Palestinian."

Albanese noted, however, that respect for international humanitarian law is paramount in times of crisis.

"It is a recognition of our common humanity," he added, announcing an additional USD 15 million in humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza.

Australia earlier released USD 10 million for emergency water and medical services.

"Today I announced that Australia will provide an additional 15 million dollars in humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza. This adds to the 10 million dollars Australia has already committed and will help deliver life-saving assistance such as emergency water and medical services," Albanese said.

Biden added that the attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank are adding fuel to the fire.

"I continue to be alarmed by extremist settlers attacking Palestinians in the West Bank," the 'POTUS' said, adding, "The attacks are adding fuel to the fire. They're attacking Palestinians in places they're entitled to be. It has to stop now."

Earlier, on Wednesday, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, departed for West Asia for meetings with regional leaders aimed at preventing the Gaza war from spreading to additional fronts, according to the US State Department.

Leaf's first stop will be the United Arab Emirates, after which she will proceed to Qatar, Oman, Egypt, Jordan and Israel.

Adding to this, additional stops may be taken, the State Department informed.