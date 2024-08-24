Hamas sending delegation to Cairo for update on ceasefire negotiations

By Fadwa Hodali



Hamas said a delegation will travel to Cairo on Saturday evening to receive an update on negotiations aimed at achieving a cease-fire in Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas spokesman Izzat Al-Rishq said the team, led by senior official Khalil Al-Hayya, is traveling “at the invitation of the mediators in Egypt and Qatar.” He confirmed Hamas’s readiness to implement the terms agreed upon in July, based on a declaration from US President Joe Biden and a UN Security Council resolution. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Israeli negotiators, led by the head of the Mossad intelligence agency, were in Egypt’s capital on Friday in the latest effort to craft a truce in the war, now into its 11th month. They’ve since departed. Cease-fire talks may begin on Sunday but that could still change, an Israeli official said on Friday. Hamas won’t directly participate in the talks, AFP reported, citing a senior official who wasn’t identified.

On the table in Cairo is a proposal backed by the US, Egypt and Qatar that provides for a phased cessation of hostilities, the release of hostages held by Hamas, the freeing of many Palestinians in Israeli jails, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from areas of Gaza.

One key point of tension is over Israel wanting to keep troops stationed along the strategic Philadelphi corridor, the southern portion of Gaza that runs along the border with Egypt, to prevent arms smuggling from the Arab nation. Hamas opposes that, while Egypt is also wary of Israeli troops remaining.

Another sticking point is that Hamas — designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union — wants a truce to amount to a permanent end to the war, while Israel says it needs to retain the right to restart fighting to achieve its aim of destroying the group.