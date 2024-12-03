Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Hezbollah's firing at Mount Dov a serious violation of ceasefire: Netanyahu

Hezbollah's firing at Mount Dov a serious violation of ceasefire: Netanyahu

The Israel Defense Forces said Hezbollah fired two missiles toward Mount Dov on Monday but the missiles fell in open areas, causing no casualties.

Netanyahu
We are determined to continue to enforce the ceasefire, and to respond to any violation by Hezbollah - minor or serious, Netanyahu said. (Image: Bloomberg)
ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 8:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Israel's leaders responded to the Hezbollah attack on Mount Dov in Israel today.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Hezbollah's firing at Mount Dov constitutes a serious violation of the cease-fire, and Israel will respond strongly to this. We are determined to continue to enforce the ceasefire, and to respond to any violation by Hezbollah - minor or serious."

"We promised to act against any violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah - and that is exactly what we will do," said Israel's Minister of Defense Israel Katz. "Hezbollah's firing at the IDF post in Mount Dov will be met with a harsh response. What was will not be."

And the Pentagon spokesman released a statement saying, "The cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah is being held despite several incidents."

Hezbollah fired two missiles toward Mount Dov on Monday. The Israel Defense Forces said the missiles fell in open areas, causing no casualties.

The barrage was the first since the ceasefire went into effect.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Israeli strike in Gaza kills WCK workers; Israel says 1 was Oct 7 attacker

Israel strikes Hezbollah smuggling sites in Syria, testing ceasefire

Lebanese fishers hope ceasefire with Israel means a return to normal life

Israelis wary of returning to north, don't trust ceasefire with Hezbollah

Lebanese displaced by war return home after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuHezbollahisraelIsrael-PalestineGaza conflictLebanonMiddle East

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story