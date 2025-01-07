HMPV outbreak in China: Do antibiotics work against human metapneumovirus?

The world's eyes are again on China which is battling against another virus, Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections.

HMPV causes upper respiratory infections with symptoms like cough and fever and like COVID-19, it also spreads through respiratory droplets. The concerning point is this virus does not have a vaccine so far.

The spread of HMPV, its symptoms, and high infection rates among children and older adults is becoming a major worry for people across the world.

India is also closely monitoring the outbreak of HMPV which is currently the most common infection among patients admitted in Chinese hospitals. The positive cases are surging among children under the age of 14.

Since the news erupted, people across the world have been wondering if consuming antibiotics is a good option.

Can antibiotics treat the HMPV virus?

It has become our habit to consume antibiotics whenever we feel anything wrong in our body like headache, stomach or fever. Rather than heading to the doctor for medicine, people gulp down antibiotics which are easily available in stores.

People are also wondering whether antibiotics can work against HMPV or human metapneumovirus. The simple answer to this question is NO.

Here, what you need to remember is that antibiotics kill bacteria, not viruses. HMPV is a respiratory virus that belongs to the paramyxovirus family which is very similar to the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common virus affecting young and old alike.

Consuming antibiotics without bacterial infection is not good

Your body becomes resistant to antibiotics if you consume them without consulting doctors. This will make it challenging for you to treat bacterial infections in future. Consumption of antibiotics unnecessarily can cause nausea, diarrhoea, or allergic reactions.

Viral infection causes fever, fatigue, cough, and congestion, while bacterial infections cause localized symptoms like sore throat or burning during urination. Viral infections are self-limiting in nature as they can fight with viruses as the immune system improves. On the other end, bacterial infections can lead to severe complications such as sepsis if not treated properly.

Antibiotic vs Virus

Antibiotics cause problems in key cellular functions in bacteria such as cell protein production, wall synthesis, or DNA replication. It kills the bacteria selectively without harming human cells.

Viruses are different from bacteria in structure and function. They do not have cellular structures and are small in size such as a cell wall, ribosomes, or cytoplasm.

Antibiotics do not kill viruses or alleviate symptoms as they do not have components that antibiotics target.

Young and elderly individuals with weakened immune systems experience more severe respiratory conditions such as pneumonia or bronchiolitis.

Is there any vaccine for HMPV?

There is no specific antiviral drug for HMPV and the prevention is crucial. Here are the steps you can take to reduce the risk: