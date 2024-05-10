Home / World News / Honda Motors sees full-year profit rising 2.8%, after it exceeded estimates

Honda Motors sees full-year profit rising 2.8%, after it exceeded estimates

Japan's second-largest automaker by volume forecast full-year operating profit would rise to 1.42 trillion yen compared with an average profit estimate of 1.39 trillion yen

Honda
Honda Motor Co forecast a 2.8 per cent rise in operating profit for this financial year.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 1:42 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japan's Honda Motor Co forecast a 2.8 per cent rise in operating profit for this financial year, after it exceeded analysts' estimates in the fourth quarter as strong sales growth in the United States offset a decline in China.

Japan's second-largest automaker by volume forecast full-year operating profit would rise to 1.42 trillion yen ($9.13 billion) compared with an average profit estimate of 1.39 trillion yen in a poll of 22 analysts by LSEG.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Operating profit for the three months to March 31 grew more than six-fold from a year earlier to 305.6 billion yen, well ahead of the 248.3 billion yen average expected by nine analysts.

The automaker posted a 17 per cent sales rise in its biggest overseas market, the US, to about 378,000 vehicles over that period. However, its sales in China fell by more than 6 per cent in January-March to about 207,000 vehicles.

In China, the world's biggest auto market, Honda is among Japanese car brands that have struggled against more nimble and faster-moving local rivals that have attracted Chinese drivers with low-cost, technology-loaded electric vehicles.

Honda, which remains a latecomer to EVs, said last month it plans to build an EV production base in Ontario, Canada and launch six EV models branded Ye in China by 2027.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Honda Motors commences work for new warehouse facility in Karnataka

Honda Cars India names Ryuto Shimzu as new director of marketing-sales

Eicher Motors rises 3% post Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

TVS Motor stock rises 6% after Q4 results meet street estimates

Made-In-India Honda Elevate ready to run on Japanese road next year

Foxconn's Q1 profit to jump from low base, robust AI demand to power growth

UK exits recession with better-than-expected forecast 0.6% GDP growth

Pak to seek rollover of $12 bn debt to meet target before IMF team arrives

Iranians vote in runoff election after hard-liners dominate initial voting

SoftBank Group seen returning to loss in Q4 despite tech stock strength

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Honda MotorHondaHonda Motor CoJapanAutomakers

First Published: May 10 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story