Home / World News / Hong Kong pitches itself as local assembly base for Chinese EV makers

Hong Kong pitches itself as local assembly base for Chinese EV makers

Hong Kong seeks growth through new industries after economic setbacks from political crackdowns, COVID isolation, and a property slump, weakening its status as a top financial hub

Hong Kong
Although Hong Kong is promoting itself as an advanced manufacturing hub to lure investment and create jobs, the city’s high land and labor costs will test that ambition | Bloomberg Photo
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Shirley Zhao and Linda Lew
 
Hong Kong is in talks with several Chinese electric-vehicle makers to establish local EV manufacturing, according to people familiar with the matter, as the financial hub looks to advanced industries to diversify its ailing economy. 
The city’s officials aim to develop an EV assembly base — a relatively complex process requiring advanced skills, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. They are weighing potential sites in Hong Kong’s New Territories that border mainland China, they added.
 
The talks have included state-owned automaker FAW Group, one of the people said.
 
Hong Kong has “been proactively facilitating the development of strategic industries, including advanced manufacturing” as part of its 2022 I&T development blueprint, the city’s Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau said in response to a Bloomberg News query. FAW didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
Hong Kong is turning to new industries to spur growth after years of economic challenges fueled by political crackdowns, Covid isolation and a property slump, which have undermined the city’s status as a premier financial hub. Policymakers have even resorted to drastic measures such as cutting thousands of civil servant jobs and raising taxes, as they seek to balance the government’s books and buffer the economy from global trade uncertainties.
 
Although Hong Kong is promoting itself as an advanced manufacturing hub to lure investment and create jobs, the city’s high land and labor costs will test that ambition. Adding to the hurdles, China’s own EV industry is struggling with overcapacity — with factories producing only half of their planned output — and a bruising price war that has forced a rare government intervention.
 
Still, companies across China’s EV supply chain — from battery makers to parts suppliers — have been setting up shop in Hong Kong to leverage its financial system for their global expansion. The world’s largest battery maker, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., opened its international headquarters in the city and launched its debut in the local stock exchange in May in the world’s biggest listing this year.
 
Other firms that have invested billions of dollars building bases in Hong Kong include autonomous driving outfits Black Sesame Technologies and Beijing Horizon Robotics Technology R&D Co.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US backs Philippines, rejects China's nature reserve plan in disputed sea

Investigators looking for possible collaborators in Kirk killing: Utah AG

Judge orders Trump admin to update site, uphold TPS rights for Venezuelans

Bank of America revamps leadership ranks with eye on succession race

Iran, France near prisoner swap deal including woman held for posts on Gaza

Topics :Hong KongHong Kong economyElectric VehiclesChinese electric car firms

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story