Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / HSBC weighs cost-cutting plan of up to $300 million, targeting top ranks

HSBC weighs cost-cutting plan of up to $300 million, targeting top ranks

Reported $300 million in savings would be a fraction of group costs that reached $16.3 billion in the first six months this year, 5 per cent higher than in the same period a year ago

HSBC
Climbing costs at HSBC have added to growing investor concern about how big banks manage their expenses, putting executives under pressure to address spending (Photo: Shuttetstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery is weighing cost-cutting measures that could save up to $300 million by reducing top management layers, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
 
The plan comes at a time when the lender is considering a merger of its commercial and investment banking units, the FT report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The merger will likely reduce top management layers, affecting senior people and some of the larger roles, the FT reported, with an announcement expected by the end of October.
 
HSBC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
HSBC is the largest lender in Europe, employing about 214,000 people globally. It has been stripping out duplicated roles for years to streamline management ranks and reduce costs.
 
The reported $300 million in savings would be a fraction of group costs that reached $16.3 billion in the first six months this year, 5 per cent higher than in the same period a year ago.
 

More From This Section

Tesla's China-made EV sales grow 19.2% in Sept, sells over 72K vehicles

Israel eliminates Hezbollah 'Golan Heights' member, airstrikes Syria

Here's how Trump could overhaul US financial regulators if he wins on Nov 5

Duped into building drones for use in Ukraine: Africans working in Russia

Airbus faces pressure as lower deliveries highlight challenging target

Climbing costs at HSBC have added to growing investor concern about how big banks manage their expenses, putting executives under pressure to address spending.
 
Last month, Bloomberg reported that HSBC was weighing the combination of its commercial and investment banking divisions to eliminate overlapping roles to cut costs.
 
HSBC has also in recent years slashed its businesses in Western markets such as the United States, France and Canada as it focuses on Asia and markets where it has scale.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Slowdown in business activity pulls flash PMI to its lowest levels in 2024

Decision paralysis: 69% Indians find it hard to plan for future, says study

JPMorgan Chase eyeing Swiss corporate business gains, blockchain boost

78% of wealthy Indian parents send kids abroad, risking retirement savings

IT revenue per head rises 6% in June quarter of FY25, says report

Topics :HSBCHSBC BankHSBC Asset Management

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story