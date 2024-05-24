Hundreds of foreign students leave Kyrgyzstan after Bishkek mob attack

Hundreds of students from Pakistan and other Asian nations are leaving Kyrgyzstan in the aftermath of a mob attack on their hostels.

While some students are hopeful of returning, many have called the aftermath of the violence a “nightmare”.

In the early hours of May 17, a group of Kyrgyz youths stormed a hostel in the capital city of Bishkek, targeting foreign students following an altercation between locals and foreigners. Despite being present, the police were unable to stop the violence.

According to accounts from students, despite their efforts to fortify entrances and seek refuge, the assailants subjected several students, including women, to physical assault.

Over the past few decades, Kyrgyzstan’s medical schools have garnered popularity among prospective doctors from countries such as India, Pakistan, and various other Asian and Arab nations, owing in part to comparatively affordable tuition and living expenses.

India and Pakistan asks students to stay indoors

Following the violence, India and Pakistan advised students in Bishkek ‘to stay indoors’ amid reports of mob violence targeting international students erupted in Kyrgyzstan’s capital city.

While the Embassy of India in Kyrgyzstan said the ‘situation is presently calm’, Pakistan’s mission said that a few hostels of medical universities in Bishkek, where students from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan reside, have been attacked amid the violence.

The government of Pakistan has arranged extra flights leaving daily from Bishkek and many students are using the opportunity to return home, at least temporarily.

The violence allegedly stemmed from tensions over the presence of migrants in Kyrgyzstan, many from South Asia. Kaktus Media reported that Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs is increasing monitoring and penalties for foreigners who violate immigration laws.

In an advisory posted on social media, Pakistan's Embassy in Bishkek informed that the matter escalated after videos of a fight between Kyrgyz and Egyptian students on May 13 went viral online on Friday.

The alleged altercation occurred at a hostel, sparking rumours on social media. On Friday, people began gathering to express dissatisfaction with what they perceived as lenient treatment of the foreigners involved.

Police have detained more than a dozen of the suspected attackers.

(With inputs from Reuters)