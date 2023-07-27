Home / World News / Hyundai, Rolls-Royce profit increases; LVMH sales fail to impress

Hyundai, Rolls-Royce profit increases; LVMH sales fail to impress

Boeing flipped to a $149 million loss in the second quarter despite higher revenue, as the plane maker struggled with higher costs in both its airline and defense business

Reuters
Representative Image

Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 12:20 AM IST
Hyundai raises full-yr outlook

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor raised its annual sales and profit margin guidance on Wednesday, after recording a 15 per cent rise in quarterly net profit helped by a weaker won currency, robust sales of electric vehicles.

Rolls-Royce profit surges

Aero-engineer Rolls-Royce hiked its full year operating profit forecast by 45 per cent on Wednesday after operational improvements increased military spending and a recovery in long-haul flying.

Boeing loses $149 million

Boeing flipped to a $149 million loss in the second quarter despite higher revenue, as the plane maker struggled with higher costs in both its airline and defense business. Boeing will increase production of its two most popular planes.

LVMH sales fail to impress

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, known as LVMH,said weakness in US consumption when they reported earnings. Although their overall results were strong, American consumers have suddenly reined in purchases.





Topics :HyundaiRolls-RoyceBoeingLVMHQ1 results

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 12:20 AM IST

