IDF gains control of Hamas territory in northern Gaza, kills 150 terrorists

Among the terrorists eliminated were Ahmed Musa, commander of the Nakba unit and Omar Alhandi, commander of a terror platoon entrenched in western Jabalia

ANI Middle East
An Israeli artillery unit fires shells towards targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border | Photo: AP

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 8:15 AM IST
Israel Defense Forces (IDF)'s 401st Brigade has eliminated approximately 150 terrorists and gained control over Hamas terrorist strongholds in northern Gaza.

The 401 Brigade is one of the youngest brigades of the IDF.

"The 401st Brigade has eliminated approximately 150 terrorists and gained control over Hamas terrorist strongholds in northern Gaza. Targets included an arms production site, launching stations, and an underground network," read a post shared by IDF on X.

In a previous post, the Israel Defense Forces on X wrote, IDF aircraft struck a series of terrorist targets belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon in response to launches over the last day. Targets included: Terrorist infrastructure, military posts, weapons depots and intelligence infrastructure."

Among the terrorists eliminated were Ahmed Musa, commander of the Nakba unit and Omar Alhandi, commander of a terror platoon entrenched in western Jabalia.

Also, IDF reservists from the 252nd Division attacked 19 Hamas terrorists overnight who were preparing to attack its forces.

Fighters from the 401st Armored Brigade Combat Reconnaissance Unit located and destroyed a container on the beach that contained about 20 rocket launchers.

As many as 50,000 Palestinians have moved from northern to southern Gaza through the humanitarian corridors set up the Israel, the UN Office for the Coordinator of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has announced, The Times of Israel reported.

Palestinians have been able to evacuate northern Gaza due to a formalized humanitarian pause in the fighting that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) implemented in several neighbourhoods in northern Gaza for the first time after pressure from the Biden administration.

It was the sixth consecutive day in which the IDF permitted people to flee northern Gaza and move south through the Salah a Din humanitarian corridor, with 50,000 evacuating in the course of seven hours, The Times of Israel reported.

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 8:15 AM IST

