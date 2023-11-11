Home / World News / 5 magnitude quake strikes Dominican Republic near border with Haiti

5 magnitude quake strikes Dominican Republic near border with Haiti

The tremor occurred at a depth of 19 kilometers just west-northwest of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, according to the US Geological Survey

AP San Juan (Puerto Rico)
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 7:01 AM IST
A 5 magnitude earthquake struck the northwest Dominican Republic on Friday near the border with Haiti.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 19 kilometers just west-northwest of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, according to the US Geological Survey.

Officials in the Dominican Republic said the quake was felt in the border town of Montecristi all the way south to the capital of Santo Domingo.

It was the strongest earthquake to hit the country this year, Dominican geologist Osiris de Len said.

Jenrry Castro, mayor of the northwest town of Villa Vazquez, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that minor damage was reported in two schools. Products also fell off supermarkets shelves in the area, he said, adding that crews were inspecting all schools and municipal buildings in the town.

The quake occurred in an area that has become a flashpoint in an ongoing border dispute between Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

No immediate damage or injuries were reported in Haiti.

The island of Hispaniola shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic sits atop the EnriquilloPlantain Garden fault zone, according to the US Geological Survey.

Topics :EarthquakeDominican RepublicHaiti

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 7:01 AM IST

