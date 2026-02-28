IDF intercepts Iran missile barrages after US-Israel strikes on Tehran

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday said they have intercepted at least two barrages of missiles fired by Iran. The retaliatory action from Iran comes after Israel and the United States (US) launched a series of missile attacks on its capital city, Tehran. The Pentagon has dubbed the US action as Operation Epic Fury.

In a social media post, the IDF said at least two sets of missiles were fired by Iran.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the past few minutes, the Home Front Command has sent a precautionary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas," the IDF said.

This announcement was followed by a second one, saying: "An additional barrage of missiles was launched toward Israel. The Aerial Defense Array is currently identifying and intercepting threats." It did not say whether all the missiles had been successfully intercepted. Meanwhile, sirens were sounded in Israel in anticipation of retaliatory attacks by the Islamic regime. The IDF also made changes to the Home Front Command guidelines, shifting all areas of Israel from 'Full Activity' to 'Essential Activity'. According to its social media post, these guidelines include a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors. The IDF also exhorted the public to follow the guidelines.