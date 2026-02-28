US, UK, China evacuate West Asia embassies as Trump 'not happy' on Iran

By Josh Wingrove, Ben Bartenstein and Andrey Biryukov

Countries including the US, UK and China evacuated embassy staff in the Middle East and issued travel advisories amid concerns about a regional conflict, as President Donald Trump on Friday sounded downbeat about diplomatic talks meant to avert airstrikes on Iran.

“I’m not happy with the negotiation,” Trump told reporters in Texas on Friday. “We’re negotiating right now, but they’re not getting to the right answer.”

Earlier on Friday, the US told non-emergency staff at its embassy in Jerusalem that they’re allowed to leave Israel, with the country being vulnerable to Iranian retaliation if it participates in a US attack. Asked how close he was to deciding on military strikes, Trump said, “I’d rather not tell you.”

Washington issued a similar evacuation order for its diplomatic mission in Beirut on Monday. The UK, China, India and others have also advised citizens or diplomats to leave some parts of the Middle East. Australia, Poland, Finland, Sweden and Singapore are among the nations advising citizens to leave the region. The UK also said it’s temporarily withdrawing diplomatic staff from Iran. The flurry of evacuations and warnings comes as the US continues to assemble a vast array of military forces in the region following Trump’s repeated threats to attack Iran and as diplomatic talks continue over Tehran’s nuclear program.

The latest round of US-Iran negotiations took place on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland. The two sides had agreed to reconvene as soon as next week, with technical talks potentially happening on Monday in Vienna. But while Iran and Oman sounded upbeat about making progress, Trump’s comments Friday suggested otherwise. “We haven’t made a final decision,” Trump said of airstrikes. “They cannot have nuclear weapons, and we’re not thrilled with the way they’re negotiating.” Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi also met with Vice President JD Vance at the White House on Friday, and afterwards said, “peace is within our reach.” Oman is a mediator in the talks involving the US and Iran.

A person familiar with the US position said the American negotiators — led by Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner — had left Geneva disappointed. Amid the continued possibility of US strikes in the energy-rich region, oil prices are rising. Brent crude went up as much as 3.2 per cent to $73 per barrel in London on Friday, the highest intraday price since July. Given the possibility of Israeli involvement in any conflict, the stand-off is weighing on the country’s financial markets, with the shekel having its worst two-day streak since June’s 12-day war with Iran. Trump on Friday downplayed concerns about the likelihood that oil prices will spike if he attacks Iran, saying, “I’m concerned about people’s lives. I’m concerned about long-term health for this country.”

In its diplomatic update on Friday, Washington advised non-essential workers and family members to consider leaving while commercial flights are available in Israel. Many airlines have suspended connections with Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial capital. The US embassy said it may prohibit travel to certain areas, such as Jerusalem’s Old City and the West Bank, for staff. Even with the US saying the door to further diplomacy remains open, Trump continues to gather forces in the Middle East. The tensions have also prompted two of the world’s five top container carriers to reroute a number of vessels away from the Red Sea, an area in which Iran-backed Houthi militants are active. A second aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, has entered the region and is now in Israeli waters, according to local media. It could join in any attack by Iran or help defend Israel and US assets against Iranian counter-strikes.