Israel, Iran close their airspace after Tehran hit by pre-emptive strike

By Leen Al-Rashdan

Israel and Iran closed their airspace after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government launched “preventive” airstrikes on Tehran.

Israel’s ministry of transport said the country closed its airspace on Saturday after security developments and asked citizens to stay away from airports. It added that it will alert passengers 24 hours before flights can resume.

The Iranian government also shut down its airspace following the attacks, AP reported.

Tensions between the US and Iran remain high, with the two engaged in talks to avert American strikes on the Islamic Republic. Even with the US saying the door to further diplomacy remains open, President Donald Trump has amassed huge military forces in the Middle East, sending a second aircraft carrier to Israeli waters.