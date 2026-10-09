Immigration and skilled talent mobility are distinct issues: Nasscom

Nasscom, the IT services industry body, in a statement on Thursday pushed back against the US Department of Labor's move to temporarily bar certain IT companies, including Indian technology firms, from filing new applications under the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme, saying immigration and skilled talent mobility are separate issues that should not be viewed through the same lens.

“While the decision affects a specific immigration pathway, Nasscom has consistently maintained that immigration and skilled talent mobility are two distinct issues and should not be viewed through the same lens,” said the statement from the industry body.

The US Department of Labor said that it would suspend companies such as Microsoft, Adobe, Infosys, Tata, Cognizant, HCLTech and Capgemini from the PERM programme. This is one of the latest moves by President Donald Trump's government to crack down on legal and illegal immigration.

Several technology and non-tech firms have made use of H-1B visas to hire foreigners. Nasscom clarified that the IT sector has used H-1B visas only as a mechanism to address short-term talent gaps. “The H-1B visa programme has historically played an important role in addressing short-term skill gaps in the U.S. and it will continue to be used to address short term talent gap. However, over the past few years, Indian technology companies have significantly reduced their dependence on H-1B visas, while steadily expanding local hiring and building a strong domestic workforce in the U.S. They work with majority of the US fortune 500 companies, enable them to innovate and grow, and generate more local jobs,” it said.