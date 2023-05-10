Home / World News / In aftermath of Imran's arrest, internet services suspended in Pakistan

In aftermath of Imran's arrest, internet services suspended in Pakistan

In the aftermath for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest, the Interior Ministry instructed the PTA to block mbile broadband services across the country

IANS Islamabad
In aftermath of Imran's arrest, internet services suspended in Pakistan

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the aftermath for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest, the Interior Ministry instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block mbile broadband services across the country.

Social media such as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and others also witnessed disruptions in different parts of the country, The News reported.

In the aftermath of Khan's arrest on Tuesday, the social media displayed clips of violence in different parts of the country after which the broadband services of mobile were blocked in the country.

Then the social media platforms such as Twitter and YouTube services were found unavailable.

Sources said that when social media aired clips of unwarranted episodes in different parts of the country, the services of Twitter and YouTube started witnessing disruptions around at 8 p.m. in different parts.

Then social media services got slowed down and nothing was being uploaded on it, The News reported.

--ANS

san/ksk/

Also Read

Amnesty International calls on Pakistan to restore internet services

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Imran Khan to be presented at Police Lines Headquarters in H11 in Islamabad

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Pakistan Army has nothing to do with Ex-PM Imran's arrest: Government

Israel foreign minister's India visit provided further impetus to ties: MEA

Chinese authorities arrest man for generating fake news via ChatGPT

Moratorium on customs duties on e-com trade, agri issues may come up at WTO

Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation: PM on meeting Israeli FM

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan

First Published: May 10 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story