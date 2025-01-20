Inauguration 2025: Trump's picks for his cabinet and other top posts

Some of Donald Trump's picks for his cabinet are expected to be confirmed by the US Senate this week after the chamber held more than a dozen confirmation hearings last week.

More hearings for other nominees are scheduled for this week. Here are Trump's choices for some of the key posts including defense, intelligence, health, diplomacy, trade, justice, immigration and economic policymaking.

PETE HEGSETH, DEFENSE SECRETARY

Hegseth, 44, is a military veteran who has expressed disdain for the "woke" policies of Pentagon leaders, including its top military officer.

As secretary of defense, Hegseth could make good on Trump's campaign promise to rid the US military of generals whom he accuses of pursuing progressive policies on diversity in the ranks that conservatives have railed against.

It could also set up a collision course between Hegseth and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force General C.Q. Brown, whom Hegseth accused of "pursuing the radical positions of left-wing politicians."

Also Read

Hegseth, a former Fox News commentator, denied in his confirmation hearing allegations made in a police report that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2017 at a conference in California. No charges were filed, and he entered into a private settlement with the alleged victim, but the allegations are complicating his confirmation prospects.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump swearing-in ceremony: When & where to watch live inauguration? He has also in the past opposed women in combat roles but walked back that stance during the hearing on Tuesday.

PAM BONDI, ATTORNEY GENERAL

Trump picked former Florida Attorney General Bondi on the day his previous choice, Matt Gaetz, withdrew from consideration in the face of opposition from Senate Republicans over allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug abuse.

Bondi, 59, was the top law enforcement officer of the country's third most populous state from 2011 to 2019. She served on Trump's Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during his first administration.

Trump's inner circle has described the attorney general as the most important member of the administration after Trump himself, key to his plans to carry out mass deportations, pardon Jan. 6, 2021 rioters, and seek retribution against those who prosecuted him over the past four years.

Bondi has been a defender of Trump's false claims that he lost the 2020 election due to widespread voter fraud.

During her confirmation hearing, Bondi vowed not to use the Justice Department to target people based on their politics, but dodged direct questions about investigating people scorned by Trump.

"There will never be an enemies list within the Department of Justice," Bondi told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

MARCO RUBIO, SECRETARY OF STATE

If confirmed, Rubio, a US senator, would be the first Latino to serve as the nation's top diplomat.

Rubio, 53, was arguably the most hawkish option on Trump's short list for the post. The Florida-born senator has advocated in the past for a muscular foreign policy with respect to USgeopolitical foes, including China, Iran and Cuba.

Over the last several years, he has softened some of his stances to align more closely with Trump's views. Trump has accused past presidents of leading the US into costly and futile wars and has pushed for a less interventionist foreign policy.

Rubio, who is expected to be easily confirmed, warned during his confirmation hearing that the US must change course to avoid becoming more reliant on China.

JOHN RATCLIFFE, CIA DIRECTOR

Ratcliffe, who was director of national intelligence at the end of Trump's first term, would helm the Central Intelligence Agency in his second administration.

A former congressman and prosecutor, Ratcliffe, 59, is seen as a Trump loyalist who could likely win Senate confirmation.

Still, during his time as director of national intelligence, Ratcliffe often contradicted the assessments of career civil servants, drawing criticism from Democrats who said he politicized the role to curry favor with Trump.

ALSO READ: Trump Media's loyal believers bet on stock surge as presidency begins During his confirmation hearing, Ratcliffe vowed not to fire or force out employees for their political views or their opinions about Trump, who frequently has attacked the agency and its assessments.

SEAN DUFFY, TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY

Duffy, a former US congressman from Wisconsin and Fox News host, would oversee aviation, automotive, rail, transit and other transportation policies at the department with about a $110-billion budget, as well as significant funding that remains under the Biden administration's 2021 $1-trillion infrastructure law and EV-charging stations.

Trump has vowed to reverse the Biden administration's vehicle emissions rules, which have spurred automakers to build more electric vehicles.

Duffy, 53, first became known as a cast member on MTV's "The Real World" reality show in the late 1990s. In his confirmation hearing, Duffy said he would allow a government probe into Tesla's advanced driver assistance system to continue.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a close adviser to Trump.

CHRIS WRIGHT, ENERGY SECRETARY

Wright, a top Trump donor, is the founder and CEO of Liberty Energy, an oilfield services firm based in Denver.

The 59-year-old is a promoter of fossil fuels and has been skeptical that extreme weather events are tied to climate change.

As Trump's energy secretary, he would, among other things, oversee the nation's nuclear stockpile. Wright also would serve on the new National Energy Council.

In his confirmation hearing, Wright said his first priority is expanding domestic energy production, including liquefied natural gas and nuclear power.

RUSS VOUGHT, OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET DIRECTOR Vought, a key architect of Project 2025, a conservative plan to overhaul the government, will return as director of an agency that helps determine the president's policy priorities and how to pay for them.

Vought, 48, who was OMB chief during Trump's 2017-2021 term, will play a major role in setting budget priorities and implementing Trump's campaign promise to roll back government regulations.

In his confirmation hearing, Vought defended Trump's goal of cutting spending by refusing to spend money that Congress has already authorized.

DOUG BURGUM, INTERIOR SECRETARY AND 'ENERGY CZAR' Burgum, 68, a wealthy former software company executive, has portrayed himself as a traditional, business-minded conservative. He ran against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination before quitting and becoming a supporter.

The Interior Department manages public lands and minerals, national parks and wildlife refuges. The department also carries out the US government's trust responsibility to Native Americans.

As chair of a new National Energy Council, Burgum is expected to coordinate with several agencies to boost oil and gas output, particularly with regard to drilling on government-owned land.

Burgum told senators he will vigorously pursue Trump's goal of maximizing energy production from US public lands and waters, calling it key to national security.

LEE ZELDIN, EPA ADMINISTRATOR

Zeldin, a former congressman from New York state and a staunch Trump ally, would take over as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency with a mandate to slash environmental regulations.

Zeldin, 44, served in Congress from 2015 to 2023. In 2022, he lost the New York governor's race to Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul.

Trump has promised to overhaul US energy policy, with the aim of maximizing the country's already record-high oil and gas production by rolling back regulations and speeding up permitting.

Zeldin said during his confirmation hearing he believes climate change is real and a threat.

SCOTT TURNER, HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT SECRETARY Turner, 52, a former Texas state legislator and National Football League player, would take over the Department of Housing and Urban Development if confirmed.

He was the first executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council during Trump's first term, a role in which he helped the country's distressed communities, Trump said in a statement.

Turner told senators the US has a homelessness crisis.

SCOTT BESSENT, TREASURY SECRETARY

As Trump's Treasury secretary, Bessent would hold vast influence over economic, regulatory and international affairs.

A longtime hedge fund investor who taught at Yale University for several years, Bessent, 62, has a warm relationship with the president-elect.

While Bessent has long favored free-market policies popular in the pre-Trump Republican Party, he has also spoken highly of Trump's use of tariffs as a negotiating tool. He has praised the president-elect's economic philosophy, which rests on a skepticism of both regulation and international trade.

At his confirmation hearing, Bessent said the dollar should remain the world's reserve currency, the Federal Reserve should stay independent and that he is ready to impose tougher sanctions on Russia's oil sector.

KRISTI NOEM, HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY As homeland security secretary, Noem would oversee a sprawling federal agency of 260,000 employees that handles everything from border protection to cybersecurity to transportation safety and disaster response.

The current governor of South Dakota, Noem, 53, rose to national prominence after refusing to impose a statewide mask mandate during the pandemic.

Noem portrayed illegal immigration as an "invasion" and the US-Mexico border a "war zone" during her confirmation hearing, and she pledged to back Trump's hard line on immigration.

ELISE STEFANIK, AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS Stefanik, a US representative from New York state and staunch Trump supporter, would serve as his ambassador to the United Nations and function as the United States' voice on that body .

Stefanik, 40, the former House of Representatives' Republican conference chair, took a leadership position in the House in 2021 when she was elected to replace then-Representative Liz Cheney, who was ousted for criticizing Trump's false claims of election fraud.

Stefanik will arrive at the U.N. after bold promises by Trump to end the Russia-Ukraine war and as Israel and Hamas enter a fragile ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Her confirmation hearing is set for Tuesday.

BROOKE ROLLINS, AGRICULTURE SECRETARY

As agriculture secretary, Rollins, the 52-year-old president of the America First Policy Institute, would be in charge of a 100,000-person agency whose remit includes farm and nutrition programs, forestry, and agricultural trade.

The institute is a right-leaning think tank whose personnel have worked closely with Trump's campaign to help shape policy for his incoming administration. She was the acting director of the Domestic Policy Council during Trump's first term. Her confirmation hearing is set for Thursday.

KASH PATEL, FBI DIRECTOR

Patel, who during Trump's first term advised both the director of national intelligence and the defense secretary, has been a fierce critic of the FBI. He has previously called for it to be stripped of its intelligence-gathering role and for the firing of any employee who refuses to support Trump's agenda.

A former Republican House staffer, Patel, 44, frequently appeared on the campaign trail to rally support for Trump during his presidential bid.

The FBI's current director, Christopher Wray, a Republican first appointed by Trump, announced in December that he will resign his post this month. Patel's confirmation hearing has yet to be scheduled.

TULSI GABBARD, DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE Gabbard, a former Democratic member of Congress and an officer in the US Army Reserve, was appointed by Trump to serve as director of national intelligence, where she would oversee 18 agencies tasked with intelligence gathering.

Gabbard, 43, has been an outspoken critic of the Biden administration's foreign policy, particularly with regard to its support of Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Her confirmation hearing has yet to be scheduled.

HOWARD LUTNICK, COMMERCE SECRETARY

The co-chair of Trump's transition effort and the longtime chief executive of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, Lutnick has been picked to head the Commerce Department, the agency that has become the US weapon of choice against China's tech sector.

A bombastic New Yorker like Trump, Lutnick, 63, has uniformly praised Trump's economic policies, including his use of tariffs.

Trump said Lutnick also would be given "additional direct responsibility" for the Office of US Trade Representative. His confirmation hearing has not been scheduled.