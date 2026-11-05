Incredible to see blue wave: Mamdani on Democrats' sweeping midterm polls

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday said that the results of the mid-term elections are a "referendum" on politicians telling working people that their needs were unrealistic, and it was "incredible" to see the sweeping victories registered by Democrats in the House and Senate.

"It was incredible to see the blue wave," Mamdani said at a press conference.

He was referring to the sweeping wins across the country registered by the Democratic Party in Tuesday's mid-term elections that have given them control of the House and Senate and delivered a stunning rebuke to President Donald Trump and the policies of the Republican Party.

Mamdani said the result was a referendum on politics at large across America. "This referendum was on politicians telling working people that their needs were unrealistic, while those same politicians were willing to do whatever it is that the wealthiest people in the country would ask them to do. And I think this election is also a referendum on (Vice President) J D Vance asking for two more years to deliver on the things that Americans cannot afford even another day of delay on," he said. The mayor said the midterm elections showed that "Americans are tired of being told that their needs are unrealistic by politicians who have been bought by the wealthiest people in the country".

With breakthrough electoral victories registered by Democratic candidates, Mamdani said America has elected a new generation of leadership, "a generation with a mandate to lower the cost of living, to build, not bomb, to never betray the working people who entrusted them with power". "What last night showed us is that working people are the majority, whether we are speaking of Austin or Ann Arbour or Astoria. And it is time to put those same people first in our politics. And last night shows us that it's possible to do so all across the country," he said. Mamdani said one of the most important aspects of what comes next is the "urgency".