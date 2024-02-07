Indeed shares the top 10 jobs of 2024, check the complete list of jobs here

Employment portal Indeed recently released a list of the best jobs of 2024. Indeed considered a job position with a base salary of at least $75,000 (Rs 62 lakh), and around 10 per cent referencing remote or hybrid work. The company observed the surge in job postings from January 2021 to 2024 and based on the data collected ranked by the number of listings per one million total postings. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Employees are still loving the flexible working opportunities which were revealed in a 2023 Bankrate survey of 2,000 people in the United States. The survey found that around 64 per cent of employees prefer remote work rather than fully in-person work.

However, the companies are bringing their employees back to the office as the competition for well-paying and flexible jobs is growing.

According to a report published by a job site, Ladders, the availability of hybrid jobs paying $100,000 or more surged by 69 per cent by the end of 2023. The report also mentioned that high-paying in-person roles surged by 93 per cent.

As per Indeed's report, healthcare roles like medical director and psychiatrist were among the most well-paid on the list. The list is dominated by mental-health therapist and psychiatric-mental-health nurse practitioner job roles.

Loan officers are also among the top jobs with an average salary of $200,000 and 75 per cent of them are remote or hybrid. This job doesn't require a bachelor's degree.

Indeed's top 10 jobs in 2024 Here are the top 10 jobs from the Indeed’s list in 2024 Mental-health technician Mental health technicians top the chart with an annual average salary of $77,448 and 18 percent of them are in remote or hybrid roles.

Loan officer One of the most lucrative job options with an annual average salary of $192,339 and 75 per cent of them are remote or hybrid roles.

Mental-health therapist This is a mental health therapist job posting with an annual average salary of $76,140, and 41 per cent of them are remote or hybrid roles.

Electrical engineer

An electrical engineer is another good job option in 2024 with an annual average salary of $102,590 and 19 per cent of job postings consist of remote or hybrid roles.

Construction project manager

Construction project management is another top job choice in 2023 with an average annual salary of $103,431 and 10 per cent of those contains remote or hybrid job roles.

Mechanical engineer

A mechanical engineer is another good option in 2024 with an annual average salary of $96,091 and 16 per cent of them are remote or hybrid roles.

Psychiatrist

This year psychiatrists can also grab a high-paying job with an average annual salary of $258,440 containing remote and hybrid phrases.

Human-resources manager

The human resource manager job ranks 8th in Indeed's list with an annual average salary of $79,174, containing 13 per remote and hybrid roles.

Senior accountant

Another high-paying job option in 2024 is Senior Accountant with an average annual salary of $82,811 and 24 per cent of them are remote or hybrid job postings.

Data engineer

Data engineering is also a very good job option in 2024 with an annual average salary of $130,135 and out of the 41 per cent contains remote or hybrid roles.