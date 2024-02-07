Home / World News / Lufthansa cancels hundreds of flights as ground staff strike for a day

Lufthansa cancels hundreds of flights as ground staff strike for a day

The Ver.di union called on ground staff at Frankfurt and Munich, Lufthansa's two main hubs, as well as Berlin, Duesseldorf and Hamburg

Coinciding contract negotiations have resulted in several recent walkouts in the rail, air and local transport sectors, making for a frustrating few weeks for travelers and commuters in Germany | AP/PTI
AP Berlin

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ground staff for Lufthansa walked off the job at five major German airports on Wednesday, causing the airline to cancel hundreds of flights.

The Ver.di union called on ground staff at Frankfurt and Munich, Lufthansa's two main hubs, as well as Berlin, Duesseldorf and Hamburg, to strike for 27 hours starting at 4 am Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Lufthansa said ahead of the strike that it expected to be able to operate around 10-20 per cent of all planned flights. It said tickets could be re-booked free of charge, and tickets for German domestic flights could be converted to rail vouchers.

In Frankfurt, the company canceled 80-90 per cent of the planned 600 departures and arrivals by Lufthansa itself and subsidiary Air Dolomiti ahead of the strike, German news agency dpa reported. More than 400 departures and arrivals at Munich Airport also were canceled.

All Lufthansa departures from Berlin and Hamburg were canceled, as were most domestic flights from Duesseldorf. Lufthansa anticipated that, in all, more than 1,00,000 people would have to change their travel plans.

Lufthansa unit Eurowings said it wasn't affected.

The union is seeking a 12.5 per cent pay raise, or at least 500 Euros (USD 539) more per month, in negotiations for nearly 25,000 employees, including check-in, aircraft handling, maintenance and freight staff. Hourslong or one-day warning strikes are a common tactic in German contract negotiations.

Coinciding contract negotiations have resulted in several recent walkouts in the rail, air and local transport sectors, making for a frustrating few weeks for travelers and commuters in Germany.

Also Read

Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

German airline Lufthansa orders 80 planes from Boeing, Airbus for $9 bn

Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Qualifier Highlights: Germany beat India in SF

Lufthansa upbeat on travel demand, posts adjusted EBIT at $1.56 bn in Q3

Lufthansa launches Hyderabad-Frankfurt direct flights five days a week

Pakistan elections on Feb 8: Country's turbulent poll history. 10 points

Sri Lanka debt restructuring makes slow progress even with 1.6% growth rate

Blast outside independent candidate's office in Pak's Balochistan kills 12

Blinken to brief Israeli leaders on ceasefire, hostage talks as war rages

Hamas proposes three-stage ceasefire over 135 days, leading to end of war

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :LufthansaairlinesStrikeAirportsGermany

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story