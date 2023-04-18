Home / World News / India contributes $500,000 to UN entity for women empowerment: Amb Kamboj

India contributes $500,000 to UN entity for women empowerment: Amb Kamboj

Ruchira Kamboj said in a tweet that India's model is one of women-led development with emphasis on entrepreneurship and STEM education

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 9:19 AM IST
India has contributed USD 500,000 to the UN Women - United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.

Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, on Monday handed over the cheque towards the Government of India's contribution to the core voluntary budget of UN Women.

Ruchira Kamboj said in a tweet that India's model is one of women-led development with emphasis on entrepreneurship and STEM education.

"I was delighted to handover a voluntary contribution of USD 500,000 on behalf of #India to @UNWomen. India's model is one of women-led development with an emphasis on entrepreneurship, STEM education & grassroots women's leadership," she said.

Sima Sami Bahous, Under Secretary General and Executive Director of UN Women, received the cheque.

Ruchira Kamboj reaffirmed the Indian government's steadfast commitment to the goals of gender equality, the empowerment of women and gender mainstreaming, as mentioned in the mandate of UN Women, Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in the press release.

She called on UN Women to focus on increasing the use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and new technologies for the empowerment of women.

According to the press release, India continues to extend support to UN Women in fulfilling their mandate and activities.

"India continues to extend support UN Women in fulfilling their mandate and activities. We appreciate that the activities of UN Women maintain a strong development-based approach and commits to aligning with the national priorities of programme countries," the release said.

"India is proud to be one of the founding members of the Executive Board of the UN Women. India is currently serving as a member of the Executive Board of the UN Women. Women-led Development is one of the priorities of India's G20 presidency," it added.

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 9:19 AM IST

