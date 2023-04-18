Home / World News / Possible shot fired near V-P Harris' residence being investigated: Reports

The Secret Service had cleared the scene, but surrounding roads had reopened later morning and the affected stoplight remained in use

Washington
Possible shot fired near V-P Harris' residence being investigated: Reports

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 7:38 AM IST
Secret Service was investigating reports of a single gunshot early Monday morning near the US Naval Observatory, which is the home of Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, according to media reports.

Secret Service officers responded at 1:30 am to reports of a single gunshot at 34th and Massachusetts Ave, Fox News News quoted Secret Service spokesman Lt. Paul Mayhair as saying in a statement.

"No one was reported to be injured and there is currently no indication that this incident was directed towards any protectees or the Naval Observatory," Mayhair said. "Roads around the intersection are temporarily closed due to the ongoing investigation."

Officials on the scene outside the main entrance to the residence Monday morning were examining a stoplight whose top portion had been shattered. The Secret Service had cleared the scene, but surrounding roads had reopened later morning and the affected stoplight remained in use.

Indian-origin Harris, the first female and first Black vice president, and Emhoff were not at the residence at the time. Harris is in Los Angeles with events on her public schedule Monday.

The Naval Observatory, located in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, DC, is about two miles northwest of the White House. The area is tightly secured by the Secret Service, NBC News reported.

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 7:38 AM IST

