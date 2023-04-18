Home / India News / Latest LIVE: SC to hear objections on legalising same-sex marriage today

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 9:17 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday the Union government's application questioning jurisdiction and competence of the constitutional court to adjudicate on legalisation of same-sex marriage, which the Centre termed as a very sensitive socio-legal issue that fell under Parliament's exclusive law-making powers.Read More

9:39 AM Apr 23

India has identified digital health as one of its top priorities and has gained excellent expertise in developing and implementing digital health programmes, said UNICEF India's chief of health Luigi d'Aquino on Tuesday.
 
The COVID-19 pandemic has made the world realise the potential of digital services in improving the availability, accessibility and efficiency of many health programmes, through various applications and initiatives, d'Aquino, who is attending the second G20 Health Working Group meeting, told PTI

9:16 AM Apr 23

Four people dead and 20 were injured in the incident. We have started the rescue operation. NDRF and SDRF teams will also reach here. No one is missing now, we have cross-checked the list of workers, said Karnal SP Shashank Kumar

9:14 AM Apr 23

Fire breaks out at refined oil storage godown in Bihar's Patna

Several rice mill workers feared trapped after 3-storeyed building collapses in Karnal

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 8:48 AM IST

