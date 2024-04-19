Israel launches missile strike on Iran, explosion heard in Isfahan

Israeli missiles targeted a site in Iran in response to a recent drone and missile attack launched by Iran, reportedly in retaliation against an alleged Israeli airstrike on Iranian embassy in Syria, according to a report in ABC News.

ABC News reported on the unfolding situation, amid fears that the clash between Israel and Iran might escalate into a wider regional conflict.

On Friday morning, Iranian semi-official FARS news agency reported that an explosion was also heard close to the airport in the Iranian city of Isfahan.

Israel's alleged missile strike comes after Iran's assault last Saturday, which involved over 300 drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Nearly all of these projectiles were intercepted by Israel and its allies, including the US.

Iran's strike was purportedly in response to an alleged Israeli attack in Syria, resulting in the deaths of numerous Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers, including two generals.

News agency PTI reported that commercial flights started diverting their routes early Friday morning over western Iran.

The incident comes as tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran's unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times (HT), earlier in a conversation with US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed Israel's commitment to “do whatever is required” to protect itself.

The US has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Israel's security. On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged to increase diplomatic efforts against Iran.

According to Reuters, Iran asked the United Nations Security Council to force Israel to cease its “military actions targeting Iranian interests".