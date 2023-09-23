India, Nepal development partnership gaining momentum: Embassy in Kathmandu

The Indian Embassy in Nepal on Saturday said the India-Nepal development partnership has gathered further momentum.

"India-Nepal #DevelopmentPartnership gathers further momentum! Translating commitment made during PM @cmprachanda visit to India (June 2023) to strive for increasing quantum of electricity import to India to 10,000 MW in the next 10 years," the Indian Embassy in Nepal wrote on 'X' formerly Twitter on Saturday.

"Additional 180 MW of electricity export to India approved. Nepal can now export 631 MW power to India, medium term and real-time markets for export of power available, besides day ahead market, addition of 132 kV Tanakpur-Mahendrangar transmission line for power export," the embassy wrote.

The Embassy said that further impetus has been provided to the India-Nepal development partnership since Nepal PM Prachanda's visit to India in 2023.

The embassy gave examples of the Kurtha-Bijalpura rail link operationalization to enhance people-to-people connectivity and the inauguration and handing over of community development projects built by Indian grant.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently had a telephone conversation with Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and reviewed several aspects of India-Nepal bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders discussed various aspects of India-Nepal bilateral cooperation during the talks.

Moreover, the two leaders also followed up on discussions held during Prachand's India visit in order to advance the bilateral partnership and strengthen the two countries' deep bonds of friendship, the Prime Minister's Office said in an official release.

Nepal is a close and friendly neighbour and is a key partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

This telephone conversation continues the tradition of high-level exchanges between the two countries.