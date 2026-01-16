India's Tel Aviv Embassy advises against non-essential travel to Israel

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv issued an advisory to all Indian nationals in Israel to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. The Embassy also advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel.

In a post on X, it said, "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals currently in Israel are advised to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and protocols issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command (https://oref.org.il/eng) Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel."

The Embassy further noted that in case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India's 24x7 helpline at: Telephone: +972-54-7520711; +972-54-3278392, E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in The advisory comes as protests continue to escalate across Iran, with reports of clashes between protesters and security forces, resulting in an estimated death toll ranging from under 3,000 to over 12,000, according to Times of Israel. On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday received a telephone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran. "Received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. We discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Earlier, the MEA issued an advisory urging Indian citizens to avoid travel to Iran until further notice and has asked those already in Iran to leave immediately using available commercial flights. "In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the MEA said in a release. The fresh warning follows an earlier advisory issued by the Centre on January 5, amid mounting concerns about the worsening security situation in Iran. Separately, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country at the earliest opportunity.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5, 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," it said. The advisory reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution and "avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments." "All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard."

The embassy also provided emergency contact helplines. "Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in. All Indian nationals who are in Iran, and who have not registered with the Indian Embassy, are requested to do so on the link (https://www.meaers.com/request/home). The link is also available on the Embassy website. In case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so," the advisory said. Earlier on Thursday, Iran's envoy to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, stated that US President Donald Trump has assured Tehran that he won't attack the country and has asked Iran to exercise restraint, reported Dawn.