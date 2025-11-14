India should be leader of reform process at WTO: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

World Trade Organisation Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Friday said India should be a leader of the reform process at the WTO.

She said that India's economy is growing at a healthy pace and it is a leader in areas such as technology.

She said that there is a need to look at areas in the WTO which are not working and discuss ways to correct that.

"How can we correct that and here India can be a leader, India should be a leader of the reform process at the WTO...we must correct all wrongs," Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said here at CII's partnership Summit 2025.