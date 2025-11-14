Verizon weighs up to 20,000 layoffs as new CEO Dan Schulman takes charge

By Kelcee Griffis

Verizon Communications Inc. is discussing plans to announce job cuts next week that could downsize the company by as much as 20 per cent, according to people familiar with the wireless carrier’s plans, a major step in a transformation led by new Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman.

The size and scope of the potential layoffs are still being discussed, but they could impact 15,000 to 20,000 workers, the people said. Verizon has about 100,000 employees. The planned cuts are part of an aggressive strategy that Schulman recently unveiled to reclaim market share.

The dismissals are expected to extend to employees at every level and in all parts of the business. The goal is to notify affected employees with in-person manager conversations beginning next week. The bulk of the laid-off employees would be off Verizon’s payroll by the end of year.