Home / World News / Verizon weighs up to 20,000 layoffs as new CEO Dan Schulman takes charge

Verizon weighs up to 20,000 layoffs as new CEO Dan Schulman takes charge

Verizon has about 100,000 employees. The planned cuts are part of an aggressive strategy that Schulman recently unveiled to reclaim market share

Dan Schulman, Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications new Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Kelcee Griffis
 
Verizon Communications Inc. is discussing plans to announce job cuts next week that could downsize the company by as much as 20 per cent, according to people familiar with the wireless carrier’s plans, a major step in a transformation led by new Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman. 
 
The size and scope of the potential layoffs are still being discussed, but they could impact 15,000 to 20,000 workers, the people said. Verizon has about 100,000 employees. The planned cuts are part of an aggressive strategy that Schulman recently unveiled to reclaim market share. 
 
The dismissals are expected to extend to employees at every level and in all parts of the business. The goal is to notify affected employees with in-person manager conversations beginning next week. The bulk of the laid-off employees would be off Verizon’s payroll by the end of year.
 
Verizon has sizable pockets of workers across the states of New Jersey, Texas, Florida and New York. Some smaller offices could be closed if they’re considerably impacted by downsizing.
 
The company is also planning to convert 200 company-owned stores to franchises, the Wall Street Journal reported. 
 
The former CEO of PayPal Holdings Inc. was appointed last month to replace Hans Vestberg after two consecutive quarters of subscriber declines and a stock performance that has lagged Verizon’s two main rivals. Verizon reported a third consecutive decline in mobile subscribers in the third quarter. Schulman pledged to “aggressively transform our culture, our cost structure, and the financial profile of Verizon in order to put our customers first, compete effectively, and deliver sustainable returns for our shareholders.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump signs executive order to support children coming out of foster care

British billionaire Joe Lewis pardoned by Trump for insider trading

BBC apologises to Trump, but says there's no basis for defamation claim

States scramble to send full SNAP food benefits after shutdown ends

Reached trade frameworks with Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador: Trump admin

Topics :job cutlayoffworkforce

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story