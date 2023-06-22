Home / World News / India-US partnership to drive sustainable, inclusive global growth: PM Modi

India-US partnership to drive sustainable, inclusive global growth: PM Modi

"To maintain growth momentum, India and the US need a pipeline of talent. On the one hand, the US has top-class educational institutions and advanced technologies," PM Modi said

ANI US
India-US partnership to drive sustainable, inclusive global growth: PM Modi

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 2:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and the United States partnership will serve as the driving engine behind sustainable and inclusive global growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Addressing the 'Skilling for Future' event at the National Science Foundation, PM Modi emphasised the need to nurture a pipeline of talent to sustain the growth momentum between the two countries.

"To maintain growth momentum, India and the US need a pipeline of talent. On the one hand, the US has top-class educational institutions and advanced technologies. On the other hand, India has the world's biggest youth factory. That is why, I believe that the India-US partnership will prove to be the engine of sustainable and inclusive global growth," PM Modi at the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia in the US.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi arrived in Washington DC and received a ceremonial welcome as well as a Guard of Honour at the airbase. PM Modi will, later on, attend the state dinner to which he was invited by US President Joe Biden and the first lady.

Accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, PM Modi visited the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, where they interacted with students from both countries who are acquiring skills relevant for them to succeed in the vital industries of their respective economies.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the Indian government to secure a bright future for students such as implementing the New Education Policy and integrating education and skilling.

Talking about the work that the Indian government did for the bright future of the students, PM Modi stated that they have brought the New Education Policy and integrated education and skilling.

Under Skill India, India has skilled over "15 billion people" in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, drone and others.

He also said that in schools, the Indian government has established 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs where children have been provided with facilities to engage in innovation.

PM Modi urged American students to come to India and said that hundreds of United States teachers are already in India, participating in a tech partnership.

Proposing the idea of an India-US teachers' exchange program, PM Modi said, "We can think of starting an India-US teachers' exchange programme. To increase the engagement of scientists & entrepreneurs across the world with Indian institutions, we started GIAN - Global Initiative of Academic Networks - in 2015. I am delighted to tell you that under this, 750 faculty members from the US have come to India."

"I think together, both countries should also organise hackathons on different issues. This may offer solutions to several of the current problems as well as new ideas for the future," he added.

Also Read

London the world's second most expensive city for driving, shows report

Future of trade is digital, green and inclusive, says WTO Director-General

IndiGo, Go First face P&W engine headwinds; over 50 planes on ground

Rane Engine Valve freezes in 20% upper circuit on strong Q4 performance

India highlights inclusive, sustainable development agenda at G20 DWG meet

US President, First Lady host PM Modi for intimate dinner at White House

Why the US should reach out to India's Opposition, not just PM Modi

India is working on several projects in collaboration with NSF: PM Modi

'Pipeline of talent' needed for India, US to maintain growth momentum: PM

Modi given ceremonial welcome, guard of honour on arriving in Washington DC

Topics :Narendra ModiUnited States bankruptcy codeUnited States

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 8:17 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story