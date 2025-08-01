Home / World News / India's Russian oil buys 'a point of irritation', says US Secretary Rubio

India's Russian oil buys 'a point of irritation', says US Secretary Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says India's Russian oil imports are 'a point of irritation' in ties with Washington, a day after Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on all Indian exports

Marco Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Photo/Shutterstock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:28 AM IST
India’s continued purchase of Russian oil is helping Moscow sustain its war in Ukraine, believes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Speaking to Fox Radio on Thursday, Rubio described it as “most certainly a point of irritation” in the relationship between India and the United States. 
“Look, global trade — India is an ally. It’s a strategic partner. Like anything in foreign policy, you’re not going to align 100 per cent of the time on everything,” Rubio said, referring to the complex nature of diplomatic relations. 
Rubio’s remarks came in response to a question about President Donald Trump’s recent announcement of new trade penalties on India. Trump declared a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods and hinted at additional sanctions due to India’s continued imports of Russian military equipment and energy. 
Rubio admitted that India has large energy needs, and like many nations, depends on affordable sources. Russian oil, which is currently sold below global market rates due to Western sanctions, remains a major source. 
“[India] buys it from Russia, because Russian oil is sanctioned and cheap... unfortunately, that is helping to sustain the Russian war effort,” Rubio said.     
  Rubio also emphasised growing frustration within the US over India’s choice to keep purchasing Russian oil, even though there are other international suppliers available. “But I think what you’re seeing the President express is the very clear frustration that with so many other oil vendors available, India continues to buy so much from Russia, which in essence is helping to fund the war effort and allowing this war to continue in Ukraine,” he said. 
Despite this, Rubio acknowledged that India and the US continue to cooperate on several other fronts.
 

US hits India with 25% tariffs

President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday (local time) targeting imports from 69 countries. The move imposes duties ranging between 10 per cent to 41 per cent. For India, the rate has been fixed at 25 per cent.       
  The order builds on Executive Order 14257, where Trump had earlier declared a national emergency over trade deficits, calling them “an unusual and extraordinary threat” to US national security. The tariffs are set to take effect on August 7.
 

India says it will protect national interests

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India will act in its best interest. “We will take all necessary steps to safeguard and advance our national interests,” Goyal said in the Lok Sabha. 
He informed Parliament about the status of ongoing trade talks between India and the United States, including negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).
 
[With agency inputs]

Topics :Donald TrumpPiyush GoyalUS India relations Russia Oil productionIndia RussiaUS RussiaTrump tariffsUnited StatesBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

