Indian envoy assures aid to rebuild Nepal structures hit in Gen Z protests

Indian ambassador Srivastava said that India is ready to extend help in the reconstruction of various structures damaged during the Gen Z protests, if Nepal makes a request, the sources added

Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, during a meeting with Nepal's Energy Minister Kulman Ghising at the latter's office at Singhdurbar here mainly discussed bilateral cooperation on energy and water resources and reviewed progress of various project
Sep 21 2025 | 11:39 PM IST
India on Sunday assured to help in reconstruction of various structures damaged during the Gen Z protests earlier in the month, if Nepal made a request.

Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, during a meeting with Nepal's Energy Minister Kulman Ghising at the latter's office at Singhdurbar here mainly discussed bilateral cooperation on energy and water resources and reviewed progress of various projects being undertaken under NepalIndia cooperation, the sources at the ministry said.

Indian ambassador Srivastava said that India is ready to extend help in the reconstruction of various structures damaged during the Gen Z protests, if Nepal makes a request, the sources added.

During the courtesy call on Ghising, who also holds the Water Resources and Urban Development & Physical Infrastructure portfolios, the Indian ambassador congratulated the Nepali minister for his new charge and also discussed additional electricity exports from Nepal to India.

Sushila Karki, who leads the interim government, took oath on September 12, three days after prime minister K P Sharma Oli's ouster after violent protests on September 8 and 9 by Gen Z group that saw at least 72 people, including 3 policemen, dead.

During the agitation, protesters set fire to houses of political leaders, important government buildings, including the Parliament, business establishments and shopping complexes. The interim government has formed a taskforce to assess the damage incurred by the structures under its jurisdiction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sep 21 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

