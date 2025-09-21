Indian envoy assures aid to rebuild Nepal structures hit in Gen Z protests

India on Sunday assured to help in reconstruction of various structures damaged during the Gen Z protests earlier in the month, if Nepal made a request.

Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, during a meeting with Nepal's Energy Minister Kulman Ghising at the latter's office at Singhdurbar here mainly discussed bilateral cooperation on energy and water resources and reviewed progress of various projects being undertaken under NepalIndia cooperation, the sources at the ministry said.

Indian ambassador Srivastava said that India is ready to extend help in the reconstruction of various structures damaged during the Gen Z protests, if Nepal makes a request, the sources added.