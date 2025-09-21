Lachlan Murdoch, Michael Dell, Ellison involved in TikTok deal: Trump

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that business leaders Lachlan Murdoch, Larry Ellison and Michael Dell would be involved as U.S. investors in a proposed deal to keep TikTok operating in the United States.

Trump has said the U.S. and China have made progress on a deal requiring TikTok's American assets to be transferred to US owners from China's ByteDance.

Murdoch, the CEO of Fox Corp, recently cemented long-term control of his family's media empire that includes Fox News and the Wall Street Journal after settling a years-long legal battle with his siblings. The family patriarch, 94-year-old Rupert Murdoch, may also be involved in the deal, Trump said.