Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee sparks confusion among companies, workers

The memo said that Goldman was working with its lawyers 'to review the specifics of the order as more detail becomes available to communicate with you accordingly'

Shortly after Trump signed the proclamation on Friday, employees at Microsoft, Amazon and JPMorgan received notices advising those with H-1B visas who were outside the US to return before the new rules take effect at 12:01 am Eastern time on Sunday.
Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:48 PM IST
  The White House sought to clarify the proclamation on Saturday, but many companies remained cautious. “We are still flying in somewhat foggy conditions,” one attorney said. 
Wall Street banks and tech companies big and small were scrambling on Saturday to figure out how their tens of thousands of employees would be affected by United States (US) President Trump’s proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee for visas granted to skilled foreign workers. 
The change set off immediate confusion over the exact rules and how they would be enforced. Shortly after Trump signed the proclamation on Friday, employees at Microsoft, Amazon and JPMorgan received notices advising those with H-1B visas who were outside the US to return before the new rules take effect at 12:01 am Eastern time on Sunday. 
The Trump administration sought to address the confusion on Saturday by saying that the fee would only apply to new applicants, and renewals or current visa holders would not be affected.  In a post on social media, the White House said the change would “not impact the ability of any current visa holder to travel to/from the US” Still, many executives, general counsels and human resources departments, as well as their immigration lawyers, said they were coming down on the side of caution this weekend.  Several companies and attorneys had already urged workers to return to the United States as soon as possible. Many kept their eyes glued on the White House social media accounts for any pertinent clarification. 
“We acknowledge that this is an uncertain time for our people on H-1B visas and your families,” Jacqueline Arthur, head of human capital management at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a memo on Saturday to employees.  The memo said that Goldman was working with its lawyers “to review the specifics of the order as more detail becomes available to communicate with you accordingly.” 
Bernhard Mueller, co-chair of the immigration practice group at Ogletree Deakins, said he had been flooded with calls from executives and corporate board members about the new rules and how to communicate with employees about them.  “There’s a lot of question marks all over this,” he said early Saturday. “We are still flying in somewhat foggy conditions.” Late Saturday, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services issued a memo underscoring that Trump’s proclamation only applied “prospectively to petitions that have not yet been filed.” 
Still, the policy change represents a significant overhaul of how the United States distributes what are known as H-1B visas. The visas, which play a crucial role in helping employers fill jobs in the tech industry and beyond, have been at the center of a deep immigration debate. 
White House officials said the policy change would help ensure that companies were giving priority to hiring domestic workers.  “President Trump promised to put American workers first, and this common sense action does just that by discouraging companies from spamming the system and driving down wages,” Taylor Rogers, a White House spokeswoman, said in a statement. 
But executives and industry trade groups said they worried about how the steep fee would affect businesses’ ability to fill critical positions. 
A spokesman for the US Chamber of Commerce said the group was working with the Trump administration and its members to “understand the full implications and the best path forward.” Amazon, Meta, Google, Apple and Walmart, which are among the biggest users of H-1B visas, either declined to comment or did not respond to a request for comment.
 

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

