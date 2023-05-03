Home / World News / Indian origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next president of World Bank

Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next president of World Bank

Reuters Washington
Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 9:23 PM IST
The World Bank's 25-member executive board on Wednesday elected former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to a five-year term as president, effective June 2, ushering in an Indian-born finance and development expert charged with revamping the lender to tackle climate change and other global crises.
 
Banga, 63, was nominated for the post by U.S. President Joe Biden in late February and was the sole contender to replace departing World Bank chief David Malpass, an economist and former U.S. Treasury official during the Trump administration.

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:23 PM IST

