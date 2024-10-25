“A young, beautiful girl who came to Canada with big dreams” – this is how 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur, a Halifax Walmart employee, is being remembered as her family and friends grapple with the heartbreaking details of her tragic death.

The Maritime Sikh Society has confirmed that Kaur was the victim of a devastating incident last Saturday night. Her identity was shared with the public with the consent of her mother. Both Kaur and her mother were well-known in the local Sikh community, having worked at the Mumford Road Walmart for the past two years.

On Saturday, October 19, Kaur’s mother discovered her daughter burnt in the bakery department while the Walmart store was still open. Halifax Regional Police later confirmed that Kaur’s body had been found inside a walk-in oven.

“The community has been shocked by the whole incident and they feel for it and of course the immediate family is upset with the shock, they’re in a kind of a trauma,” said Harjit Seyan, president of the Maritime Sikh Society. “We are really, really upset about the whole thing and incredibly sorry for such a tragic loss.”

Originally from India, Kaur and her mother had moved to Canada from the United Kingdom three years ago. Kaur’s father and brother remain in India, awaiting updates on the tragedy.

In an effort to provide support, the Maritime Sikh Society has organised psychological counselling for the family and others affected by this sudden loss. Seyan emphasised the society’s commitment to standing by the family during this difficult time.

A GoFundMe campaign was quickly launched to help with funeral expenses and to bring Kaur’s father and other family members to Canada for her last rites. In an overwhelming display of community support, the campaign exceeded its $50,000 goal in just 10 hours, raising nearly $130,000 by Thursday afternoon.

Balbir Singh, the society’s secretary, stressed the importance of reuniting Kaur’s family during this time of grief. “Her mother is alone here, and the rest of the family is in India. Although the community is providing support, having her husband here would be a huge comfort.”

The investigation into Kaur’s death remains ongoing, involving police, the Labour Department, and the medical examiner’s office. First responders were called to the store around 9.30 pm last Saturday after a report of a ‘sudden death’. The store has since remained closed, with shoppers and staff evacuated from the building that evening.

Police confirmed that the cause and manner of Kaur’s death remain undetermined. The investigation is expected to be lengthy due to the complexity of the case. “The investigation is very complex, and our team is working diligently alongside other agencies,” said Constable Martin Cromwell of Halifax Regional Police. “At this time, it's impossible to provide a timeline for when answers will be available.”

Authorities have also urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation, especially on social media, as the story continues to gain national and global attention. “We ask the public to allow us to carry out the investigation and be mindful of the family and co-workers affected,” Cromwell strap.

The province’s Labour Department has issued a stop-work order for the bakery section and a specific piece of equipment at the Walmart store. Walk-in ovens, commonly found in large bakeries within supermarkets and big-box stores, are used for curing, drying, and baking large batches of food.

Walmart Canada expressed their heartbreak over the incident and extended their thoughts to Kaur’s family. In a statement, the company noted that grief counselling and 24-hour virtual care were being provided to staff. Walmart also confirmed that employees would continue to be paid during the store’s closure, with alternative work arrangements being considered should the closure extend longer than expected.

As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of a young life cut tragically short, and efforts are being made to ensure her family receives the support they need during this heartbreaking time.