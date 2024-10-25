Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Google under probe over allegations of censoring conservative speech

Trump and his supporters have alleged without evidence that Google searches displayed only 'bad stories' about the former US president

google, google logo
Google dismissed Missouri's allegations as 'totally false' (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Missouri's Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey said on Thursday he was launching an investigation into Google over allegations that it was censoring conservative speech. 
Google dismissed Missouri's allegations as "totally false." 
Why it's important
Republicans have long claimed an anti-conservative bias on social media platforms. Tech firms have denied their platforms censor conservative voices. 
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is in a tight race for the Nov 5 presidential election against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, said last month he will seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the election. 
Trump and his supporters have alleged without evidence that Google searches displayed only "bad stories" about the former US president. 
Key Quotes  "I am launching an investigation into Google - the biggest search engine in America - for censoring conservative speech during the most consequential election in our nation's history," Bailey said in a post on social media platform X. His post did not cite any example or evidence for his censorship claim.

"These claims are totally false," a Google spokesperson said in an email. "Search serves all our users, and our business rests on showing useful information to everyone no matter what their political beliefs are."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

