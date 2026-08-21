Indonesia, China discuss increasing defence cooperation and energy security

Top ministers for Indonesia and China discussed increasing defence cooperation and strengthening food and energy security between the two Asian nations during meetings on Friday in Jakarta.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono said they aimed to ensure a new bilateral dialogue delivered progress toward their priorities for strengthening cooperation: political, economic, security, maritime and people-to-people relations.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Indonesia and China also agreed to better coordinate on their major priorities of development and security, so as to provide strong safeguards for the modernisation of both countries.

"We will jointly oppose unilateral bullying and power politics. We must also remain vigilant against attempts in the region to challenge the outcomes of victory in World War II and turn back the wheel of history. We should safeguard international fairness and justice, as well as the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries," Wang said in their joint statement.

Sugiono said they discussed strengthening food, energy and mineral security through the development of industries that support national resilience, which in the future will encompass areas such as artificial intelligence, the joint development of communications satellites and other advanced technology initiatives. "We also agreed to facilitate trade, including market exploration and the expansion of market access for Indonesia's flagship commodities," Sugiono, who uses one name, said in the joint statement. Wang said their new bilateral dialogue will "send a clear signal to the world of solidarity and cooperation between our two major emerging-market countries." Indonesia's Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun met separately and discussed more defence cooperation, including material cooperation, strengthening personnel, and the two countries' defence industries.