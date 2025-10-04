Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 14, dozens still missing

The death toll from a school collapse in Indonesia rose to 14 on Friday after recovery crews pulled multiple bodies from beneath the rubble. Dozens of students remain unaccounted for and the death toll is expected to rise.

Rescuers initially searched by hand for survivors after the building caved in Monday. But with no more signs of life detected by Thursday they turned to heavy excavators equipped with jackhammers to help them progress more rapidly.

By Friday evening, they had found nine bodies, bringing the confirmed death toll to 14, with nearly 50 students still unaccounted for.

The structure fell on top of hundreds of people on Monday in a prayer hall at the century-old al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo on the eastern side of Indonesia's Java island.

Two of the bodies found Friday were in the prayer hall area and one was found closer to an exit as if he had been attempting to escape, according to Suharyanto, the head of Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency, who goes by one name as is common in Indonesia. The students were mostly boys in grades seven to 12, between the ages of 12 and 19. Female students were praying in another part of the building and managed to escape, survivors said. Thirteen-year-old Rizalul Qoib, one of 104 survivors, returned to the scene on Friday to look at what was left of his school, and said he was lucky to have gotten out with only a minor gash to his head.

He said, like the others, he had been praying when he heard something like the sound of falling rocks, which got louder and louder. I stopped praying and fled when I felt the floor shaking, he recalled. Suddenly the building collapsed, the debris of the roof fell on my head, my face. Then the room went dark, but he heard someone shouting this way, this way and he followed the voice until he eventually found a narrow gap in the rubble. I just followed the light, he said. Many of the others who were injured but escaped or were rescued suffered serious head trauma and broken bones and are still being treated in the hospital.