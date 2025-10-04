Home / World News / Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 14, dozens still missing

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 14, dozens still missing

The structure fell on top of hundreds of people on Monday in a prayer hall at the century-old al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo on the eastern side of Indonesia's Java island

By Friday evening, they had found nine bodies, bringing the confirmed death toll to 14, with nearly 50 students still unaccounted for
AP Sidoarjo (Indonesia)
Oct 04 2025 | 9:30 AM IST
The death toll from a school collapse in Indonesia rose to 14 on Friday after recovery crews pulled multiple bodies from beneath the rubble. Dozens of students remain unaccounted for and the death toll is expected to rise.

Rescuers initially searched by hand for survivors after the building caved in Monday. But with no more signs of life detected by Thursday they turned to heavy excavators equipped with jackhammers to help them progress more rapidly.

By Friday evening, they had found nine bodies, bringing the confirmed death toll to 14, with nearly 50 students still unaccounted for.

The structure fell on top of hundreds of people on Monday in a prayer hall at the century-old al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo on the eastern side of Indonesia's Java island.

Two of the bodies found Friday were in the prayer hall area and one was found closer to an exit as if he had been attempting to escape, according to Suharyanto, the head of Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency, who goes by one name as is common in Indonesia.

The students were mostly boys in grades seven to 12, between the ages of 12 and 19. Female students were praying in another part of the building and managed to escape, survivors said.

Thirteen-year-old Rizalul Qoib, one of 104 survivors, returned to the scene on Friday to look at what was left of his school, and said he was lucky to have gotten out with only a minor gash to his head.

He said, like the others, he had been praying when he heard something like the sound of falling rocks, which got louder and louder.

I stopped praying and fled when I felt the floor shaking, he recalled.

Suddenly the building collapsed, the debris of the roof fell on my head, my face.

Then the room went dark, but he heard someone shouting this way, this way and he followed the voice until he eventually found a narrow gap in the rubble.

I just followed the light, he said.

Many of the others who were injured but escaped or were rescued suffered serious head trauma and broken bones and are still being treated in the hospital.

Authorities have said the building was two stories, but two more levels were being added without a permit. Police said the old building's foundation apparently was unable to support two floors of concrete and collapsed during the pouring process.

School officials have not yet commented.

Crews worked in the hot sun Friday to break up and remove large slabs of concrete, with the smell of decomposing bodies as a grim reminder of what they would find underneath.

Suharyanto, of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, told reporters at the scene on Friday that the recovery efforts were expected to be complete by the end of Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Oct 04 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

