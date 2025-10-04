US plans $2,500 incentive for migrant teens to return home voluntarily

The Trump administration is preparing a programme to offer unaccompanied migrant teenagers in federal custody $2,500 to voluntarily return to their home countries, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The initiative is set to start with 17-year-olds and will provide the payment after an immigration judge approves the minor’s request and they successfully return home, according to a Bloomberg report.

ALSO READ: UK immigration rules: Britain to end automatic PR for asylum seekers HHS, which manages the Office of Refugee Resettlement, said the programme is designed to give children who arrived in the US without family the option to choose their future. Officials stressed that participation would be voluntary and aimed at allowing minors to make informed decisions about returning to their countries of origin.

Concerns over impact on minors Child advocates and immigration lawyers have raised concerns that the programme could expand beyond 17-year-olds, potentially affecting children as young as 14. Critics warned that it could pressure minors to withdraw applications for asylum or other protections and bypass legal safeguards that normally protect children from deportation before reaching adulthood. Wendy Young, president of legal aid group Kids in Need of Defense, called the programme an “egregious abuse of power.” She said the initiative undermines existing laws meant to protect unaccompanied children and contravenes America’s long-standing commitment to safeguard vulnerable minors from violence, trafficking, abuse, and persecution.