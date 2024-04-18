Home / World News / Indonesia under Tsunami alert as country witnesses big volcanic eruptions

Indonesia under Tsunami alert as country witnesses big volcanic eruptions

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, has 120 active volcanoes

Officials worry that part of the volcano could collapse into the sea and cause a tsunami as in a 1871 eruption there
AP Jakarta
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 6:57 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami alert Wednesday after eruptions at Ruang mountain sent ash thousands of feet high. Officials ordered more than 11,000 people to leave the area.

The volcano on the northern side of Sulawesi island had at least five large eruptions in the past 24 hours, Indonesia's Centre for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation said. Authorities raised their volcano alert to its highest level.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At least 800 residents left the area earlier Wednesday.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, has 120 active volcanoes. It is prone to volcanic activity because it sits along the Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean.

Authorities urged tourists and others to stay at least 6 km (3.7 miles) from the 725-metre (2,378 foot) Ruang volcano.

Officials worry that part of the volcano could collapse into the sea and cause a tsunami as in a 1871 eruption there.

Tagulandang island to the volcano's northeast is again at risk, and its residents are among those being told to evacuate.

Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency said residents will be relocated to Manado, the nearest city, on Sulawesi island, a journey of six hours by boat.

In 2018, the eruption of Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano caused a tsunami along the coasts of Sumatra and Java after parts of the mountain fell into the ocean, killing 430 people.

Also Read

Some airlines suspend flights in Mexico due to ash and smoke from Volcano

More bodies found after sudden eruption of Indonesia's Mount Marapi

Indonesia: Marapi volcano erupts again, halting search for missing climbers

11 bodies recovered, 22 missing after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

Months before return possible for people evacuated over volcano in Iceland

Russian influence operations targeting US election have begun: Microsoft

Morgan Stanley, HSBC cutting Asia IB jobs on China deals slowdown

Adverse weather hits Dubai flights; Air India cancels services on Wed

Pakistan security forces kill 7 terrorists in restive KP province

China kicks off anti-graft inspections of financial regulators, banks

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IndonesiaTsunami alert centrevolcanovolcano eruption

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story